Stewart’s Shops pres. works in Sand Creek Road location for Holiday Match recognition

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The president of Stewart’s Shops walked in a very different set of shoes on Friday.

He worked a shift at the Sand Creek Road shop in Colonie for a great cause.

President Gary Dake continued the Holiday Match tradition by recognizing the shop that raised the most donations in the campaign last season. Customers donated over $8,500 in the Sand Creek Road location alone.

The 2016 Holiday Match campaign set a record of $926,000, which becomes $1.85 million with the Stewart’s match.

“Every year, I try to reward the stores,” Dake said. “Everything looks pretty easy when you’re sitting in corporate headquarters.”

The program has raised more than $24 million since its first year in 1986. The money goes to charity organizations.