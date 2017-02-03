See how many people signed up for a NY State of Health plan by county

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State of Health released the total number of people who signed up for one of the state’s health plans.

According to NY State of Health, more than 3.6 million people signed up for a health plan during the open enrollment period that ended on January 31, 2017. That’s up more than 800,000 from the close of the 2016 open enrollment period.

For information on enrollment eligibility or to enroll in a health plan, visit nystateofhealth.ny.gov, call the Customer Service Center at 1-855-355-5777, or contact an enrollment assistor.