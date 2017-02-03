See how many people signed up for a NY State of Health plan by county

Web Staff Published: Updated:
ny-state-of-health

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State of Health released the total number of people who signed up for one of the state’s health plans.

According to NY State of Health, more than 3.6 million people signed up for a health plan during the open enrollment period that ended on January 31, 2017. That’s up more than 800,000 from the close of the 2016 open enrollment period.

County breakdown of subscribers by county

Click on a county to see the total number of subscribers.

Click here to see a detailed breakdown of subscribers by county.

For information on enrollment eligibility or to enroll in a health plan, visit nystateofhealth.ny.gov, call the Customer Service Center at 1-855-355-5777, or contact an enrollment assistor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s