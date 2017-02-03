Schenectady drug raid nets three suspects

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Police say they got a lot of drugs off the streets with arrests in three separate investigations.

On January 12, police say they found 61 packages of crack cocaine, eight packages of heroin and weapons inside a  Moyston Street home. Police arrested James Allen, who is facing several felony charges.

On February 1, police arrested Clifford Johnson Jr. after they say they found more than 100 grams of crack cocaine on him.

On February 2, police searched a Cleveland Ave home and found cocaine and marijuana. Jeffrey McGough was arrested in that case and is facing three felonies.

 

