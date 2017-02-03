Police: Bank robber made getaway on CDTA bus

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested an alleged bank robber, who they said left the reported incident aboard a city bus.

Niskayuna police responded to the Trustco Bank on State Street just before 2:30 p.m. Friday for a reported armed robbery. Witnesses said the suspect entered the bank, showed a knife, and demanded money.

He then left the bank with an undetermined amount of money and boarded a CDTA bus headed toward Schenectady.

Police stopped the bus on State Street near Nassau Avenue, and took the suspect into custody without incident. No one was injured at either the bank or on the bus.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Michael Jones, of Schenectady. He was charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Menacing in the Second Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

The money and knife were recovered by police.

Jones is awaiting arraignment.