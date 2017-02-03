New York State DPS worker injured in hit and run while on the job

KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A NYS Department of Public Service employee was hit by a truck and hospitalized while on the job on State Route 196 in Kingsbury Thursday afternoon, State police say.

State Police say 49-year-old Jonathan Roe of Saratoga Springs was walking along State Route 196, just east of the intersection with State Route 32, when the mirror of a passing westbound pickup truck hit him in the head, and threw him violently to the ground.

The pickup truck then fled the scene, after reviewing security footage from several local businesses, State police say they were able to identify the pickup truck, and the driver, 21-year-old Austin Enos of South Glens Falls.

Enos was charged with misdemeanor leaving the scene of a personal injury auto accident.

Roe was transported to Albany Medical center via helicopter where he was treated for head and shoulder injuries.

State police say Roe is currently listed in stable condition.