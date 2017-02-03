Man accused of providing alcohol to minors, raping woman unable to consent

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a man they say allowed underage drinking inside his home and had sex with a woman who was unable to consent.

Jonathan Cobb, 51, of Schenectady, is charged with rape and criminal sex act.

Police say the 18-year-old victim, who was drunk, sought medical treatment at a local hospital and it was determined that a rape occurred. The case was then turned over to the Guilderland Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518)-356-1501.