Local hospital offers heart scans at reduced price

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local hospital is offering reduced prices for heart scans.

“The beauty of wearing red is that it’s the color of passion, blood, and life,” Dr. Suzie Mookherjee, Albany Med Cardiologist said.

It’s a wake-up call that the number one killer of women is heart disease.

People are literally painting the town red reminding women to ask their doctors about their heart health.

“For women to know their blood pressure, to know what their cholesterol is, to stop smoking if they’re smoking if they’re diabetic to make sure that their diabetes is under control, to get a proper weight, to get a proper diet.”

All this month, Saratoga Hospital is offering heart scans for only $99.

“You may or may not know you’re quote on quote a ticking time bomb, waiting for something to happen,” Dr. Phil Fear, Radiologist at Saratoga Hospital, said.

Heart scans can show any calcified plaque build up, a warning sign that you may be at higher risk of having a heart attack.

“It’s the soft plaques that can rupture and cause the whole cascade of the blood vessel clotting off, causing a heart attack. So this shows you where you stand in comparison to age and gender matched,” Dr. Fear said.

So ladies now is the time to think about your heart. If not for yourself, for the ones who love to be loved by you.

“They’re the lifeblood of the family and yet they don’t recognize when they’re going down or they’re getting tired and maybe they have heart disease that they don’t know of,” Dr. Mookherjee said.