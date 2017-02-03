Lake George’s Winter Carnival begins Saturday

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ice or no ice, the show must go on at the Lake George Winter Carnival.

For winter carnival events to take place on the lake the ice has to be 12 inches thick, even though that’s not the case this year, there will still be plenty to do.

Winter carnival comes to Lake George this weekend, a time when local businesses get a much-needed cash infusion.

“A lot of us are struggling right now because we don’t have ice, we don’t have snow, we don’t have snowmobilers,” Linda Duffy, Owner of Duffy’s Tavern, said.

The winter months are slow for Duffy. Right now, Lake George is barely covered by a thin layer of ice, meaning winter carnival will have to be on land.

“Just got up here like three days ago and noticed the ice wasn’t frozen so a little disappointed,” Michael Conner said.

Conner just moved here from Virginia and has fast become a loyal customer at the Tavern where Duffy has assured everyone that no ice, doesn’t mean no fun.

Just outside, a project is in the works.

“Without ice and snow it kind of puts a damper on things,” George Boudreau, a bartender at Duffy’s Tavern, said.

Human foosball, it’s the brain-child of ­­Boudreau, who decided to think outside after last year’s warm winter meant also meant no ice.

“Took a shot, went for it and it worked out. People were very enthusiastic about having it come back this year.”

Creativity will keep people coming to the carnival no matter what Mother Nature has to say.

“As long as we can keep coming up with different ideas hopefully we can resurrect winter carnival.”

Duffy is holding out hope that the weather will cooperate.

“This weekend we may not have enough ice. Next weekend we will or the third weekend, so come on up and still check us out please,” Duffy said.

Winter carnival kicks off with opening ceremonies on Saturday beginning at noon.

Full list of events for the winter carnival.