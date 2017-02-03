Kids dance to beat of inclusion at annual Best Buddies Friendship Ball

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than 500 students with or without disabilities hit the dance floor Friday night during the Best Buddies Friendship Ball.

The event was held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Troy. Students with a range of disabilities walked the red carpet and danced the night away.

The dance party is the largest of its kind and gives people with or without a disability the opportunity to an inclusive prom-like event.

Best Buddies programs currently serve 34 schools in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.

