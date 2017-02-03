Hudson holds vigil to show solidarity with Muslim community

Related Coverage US judge temporarily blocks Trump’s travel ban nationwide

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Communities across the country are continuing to speak out against President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

Dozens of people came to the Hudson Islamic Center Friday night to show their support for their Muslim neighbors.

“It’s very scary that there are people that believe you don’t belong here and that people are denying us, you know, the ability to say that this is our home,” Jabin Ahmed, of Hudson, said.

Ahmed has called America her home her entire life. But she’s Muslim, and her family is from Bangladesh.

It’s become a cause for concern after the president signed an order banning people from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States as well as suspending the U.S. Refugee Program.

“It’s just, you know, intimidation of what’s next and not knowing what the future holds,” Ahmed said.

But during this time of uncertainty, Ahmed and other Muslims in the Hudson area have support. People of all backgrounds united in solidarity on Friday.

David Berman, of Ghent, felt it was important to stand with people of all cultures and religions and against those who preach hate.

“Not all Christians are bad; not all Jews are bad; not all anything is bad,” he said.

Berman doesn’t believe labels should play a factor in who can live in America, a country built by immigrants.

“I’m not at war with other Americans,” he said. “These people are Americans.”

Hearing others support and seeing the love from her community, made Ahmed feel comfort.

“Regardless of what happens and whatever is happening, there’s still a lot of strength in us to be together,” she said.

On Friday, the U.S. State Department announced that 60,000 visas had been cancelled since the order was signed. However, a federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked the ban nationwide Friday night.