HAMBURG, Germany (NEWS10) – German magazine Der Spiegel is getting some heat for posting a controversial cover of President Donald Trump.

The cover depicts President Trump holding a bloodied knife and the bloody decapitated head of the Statue of Liberty. The cover also has the text of “America First.”

Der neue SPIEGEL. Ab jetzt zum Download und ab morgen im Laden erhältlich: https://t.co/qv6ihBqCQm pic.twitter.com/xtfI9YL2yW — DER SPIEGEL (@DerSPIEGEL) February 3, 2017

The issue is available for download online starting today and in stores on Saturday.