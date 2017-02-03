Four CBA athletes sign letters of intent

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Four students from the Christian Brothers Academy have signed letters of intent to play college football.

Maximillian Jones has committed to play at Harvard. Jones was the quarterback and defensive back for the football team, and a cadet colonel at CBA.

He received the Brother Aloysius Memorial MVP award and the Don Crotty Leadership award from CBA.

“I was recruited to play defensive back. Corner is what they wanted me to play, and they said it could be corner or safety,” said Jones. “When I get there I’ll find out, I’ll be playing defense.”

Others who signed today:

Taurian Taylor Adams committed to play at Trinity College.

Nicholas Dinicola committed to play at Trinity College.

John Lamarco committed to Union College.

CBA held a special signing ceremony at the alumni library.

Congratulations to all three students!