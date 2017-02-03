Edson Thevenin’s mom speaks out on latest investigation

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Thevenin family says they feel they will get more answers about Edson’s death but District Attorney Joel Abelove’s attorney says his client did nothing wrong and is confident the Attorney Generals investigation will prove that.

“I thought that was a great choice that he made because we’ve been trying to get some information regarding my son’s death,” Gertha Depas, Edson’s mom, said.

Depas says she feels confident that she will eventually get the truth about what happened to her son the day he was shot and killed by Troy Police Sgt. Randy French.

Police say Thevenin fled a traffic stop and pinned an officer between his car and a patrol car.

Depas says she does not believe Troy Police and has concerns about how DA Abelove investigated the case before handing it over to the attorney general.

This week, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an order giving Attorney General Eric Schneiderman permission to investigate Abelove and anyone who may have interfered with the AG’s investigation.

Abelove’s attorney says the AG’s office told Abelove initially that they did not want jurisdiction over the case.

“The AG’s office was present,” John Bailey Attorney for Joel Abelove said. “That person did not say we are asserting jurisdiction over this.”

Accusations Abelove rushed the case through a grand jury which cleared Sgt. French his attorney says is not true.

“Mr. Abelove in good faith believed he had done his investigation that he knew what had occurred and he presented it to the grand jury,” Bailey said.

Depas says she hopes she’ll be able to see all of the information after the attorney general completes his investigation.

“I just want to know the truth why it had to come to that extreme?” Depas said.

Abelove’s attorney says he has concerns about the credibility of witnesses that have come forward in the case, one of them calling NEWS10 ABC’s Lindsay Nielsen showing video they say they took at the scene.