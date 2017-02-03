Don’t fall for this ‘Facebook Cloning’ scam

(NEWS10) – Facebook scammers are targeting users by making fraudulent or fake profiles trying to obtain personal information.

Scammers use information on someone’s Facebook profile and create a new account with that person’s information and photos. The scammer will then add that person’s family and friends.

Security experts at the Identity Theft Resource Center say the scammers use the connections to find out as much information about the victim or their friends. They may send messages containing malware links to steal personal information.

Experts say the scammers are after personal information, contacts, account information, or access PC or phones.

If you suspect suspicious activity contact your friend or family member and Facebook so they can take the profile down.

Telltale signs that an account may be fake or fraudulent is not having a cover photo, few mutual friends, and limited account activity.