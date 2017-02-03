Columbia HS football players run mock drills with preschoolers ahead of Big Game

Related Coverage Local New England Patriots player makes NFL history during playoff game

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend’s Big Game hit a little closer to home for a woman at a local organization because she’s the mom of one of the star players.

Linda Lewis, whose son Dion Lewis plays for the New England Patriots and starred at Albany Academy, works at the Unity House.

On Friday, Columbia High School football players visited the Unity House Sunshine Program to get the preschoolers fired up for the Big Game.

They did mock football drills and played other games with the kids.

“It’s awesome,” senior Chris Spring said. “I mean, this is the third or fourth year that we’ve done this. Kind of take the reins from people who’ve been here from the start. It’s a fun time.”

Unity House helps disadvantaged kids by offering early intervention and preschool developmental services in and around Rensselaer County.