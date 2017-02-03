2/3 Pet Connection: Elroy

Elroy

Pointer – Rat Terrier – 8 years old – Neutered Male

Up-to-date with routine shots, micro-chipped, tested negative for Lyme, Heartworm and Erlichia, preventative worming and flea treatment.

Elroy came to the shelter because his owner could no longer care for him. He is a very sweet boy who likes attention from people. He’s well behaved and has a wonderful temperament. Elroy likes to go for walks and does well on a leash. This handsome boy arrived at the shelter on 1/5/17.

He totally ignores cats…..Great with kids….Great in the car !

Montgomery County SPCA 518 842 8050