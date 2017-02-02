Vermont car inspections going digital; could increase costs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) – The costs of motor vehicle safety inspections could go up in Vermont as inspection stations start using a new electronic system.

The safety requirements for vehicles will remain the same, but it’s thought some mechanics will raise their fees to offset the costs of the new equipment, including a tablet computer that uploads vehicle data.

The Burlington Free Press reports garages will have to pay about $1,600 to buy the new equipment.

Vermont will become the 49th state to adopt the electronic vehicle inspection system.

The system is intended to flag questionable inspection patterns and it’s hoped it will cut down on Vermont’s black market for inspection stickers. It will also note why vehicles fail inspections, which could help provide information about the state of Vermont vehicles.

