UAlbany Athletics under investigation for possible Title IX non-compliance

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A complaint is being lodged against a local college after one sports team was completely eliminated last year.

The complaint was filed by the UAlbany women’s tennis coach Gordan Graham. The team was cut last year, which some are saying is unfair.

The Office for Civil Rights is now investigating the complaint.

Student athletes at UAlbany say they don’t see any signs of gender discrimination on campus.

“From what I’ve seen and what I’ve been around we all get along and it seems like equal opportunities for everybody,” Joe Cremo, sophomore basketball player, said.

Graham says that’s not true.

“They’re taking opportunities away from these kids.”

NEWS10 ABC’s Ayla Ferrone spoke with former UAlbany men’s tennis coach Bob Lewis over the phone, who is an expert on Title IX after his team was cut back in the 90’s.

“If you receive federal funds you cannot discriminate because of sex religion and whatever.”

To comply with Title IX you have to meet certain criteria.

There’s a three-part test – the proportion of men and women at a school must be reflected in athletics, there must be a history of adding sports for the underrepresented sex, and the school must meet the needs interests and abilities of the students.

“You have to meet one of those three criteria.”

Lewis says UAlbany doesn’t meet the first two points and after getting rid of the women’s tennis team they don’t meet any of the listed criteria.

“They’re not meeting the needs, interests, and abilities of the underrepresented sex.”

UAlbany says they’re aware of the investigation happening by the Office for Civil Rights saying: “The University at Albany is committed to the principles of Title IX and equal opportunity for all our students.

Even though students we talked to didn’t see a problem on campus, they say there’s always room for more athletes.

“We actually have too many men on our team right now so we’re looking for more women to come onto our team,” Laura Nolan, freshman cross country and track and field athlete, said.

UAlbany also says since the review by the Office for Civil Rights is ongoing they don’t want to provide any more details at this time.

Read the complaint

Response from the United States Department of Education