Troy Police searching for McDonald’s handbag thief

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police are looking for a man caught on camera appearing to steal a handbag inside a McDonald’s on Hoosick Street.

Police say the man wearing a New England hat and jacket entered the restaurant, picked up the bag and stuffed it inside his coat.

The incident happened at around 7:50 p.m. on January 21. Police say they have tried to identify the person but haven’t had much success.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518)-270-4430.

 

