Troy mayor delivers State of the City address

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy mayor gave his first State of the City address since raising property taxes upwards of 14 percent.

2016 wasn’t the best year for Troy with the uncertainty behind the large tax increase, but Mayor Patrick Madden said things are looking up.

The mayor addressed the crowd saying the city still faces fiscal challenges, but the budget is balanced after heated discussions between residents and the city council.

He also mentioned a number of new businesses being built in the city – some of them going solar to save money.

“Now, after nearly a century of decline and disinvestment, we have entered a period of rebirth and reinvention,” Madden said. “Like a sleeping giant, long dormant factories have sprung to life transformed into centers of commerce and housing.”

Another one of the mayor’s topics was the aging water infrastructure and several main breaks last year. While he didn’t lay out any specific plans to renovate it, he said it’s on the radar.