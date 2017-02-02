Saratoga Springs PD announce street closures, parking restrictions for ChowderFest

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual ChowderFest will take place on Saturday in Saratoga Springs.

Dozens of restaurants from around the area are participating in ChowderFest.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It costs $1 to get a taste, and then you can vote on your favorite.

Police have announced street closures and parking restrictions.

STREET CLOSURES

The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday unless otherwise indicated:

Caroline St – from Broadway to Henry St

Henry St – from Lake Ave to Caroline St

Pavilion Row – from Lake Ave to Caroline St (access to Pavilion Grand hotel only)

Putnam St (Maple Ave) – from Lake Ave to Public Library entrance

Putnam St – from Public Library to Spring St at 11 a.m. (access to Parking Garage remains available)

Phila St – Putnam St to Henry St

Phila St – from Broadway to Putnam St at Noon (or once upper parking deck is filled)

Gardner Ln – from Broadway to Putnam St (residents access only)

Ellsworth Jones Pl – from Broadway to Maple Ave

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Caroline St – No Parking on both of sides of the street from Broadway to Henry St

Putnam St (Maple Ave) – No Parking on both sides of the street from Lake Ave to Spring St

Henry St – No Parking on both sides of the street from Lake Ave to Caroline St

Pavilion Row – No Parking on both sides of the street from Lake Ave to Caroline St

Phila St – No Parking on both sides of the street from Putnam St to Henry St

Ellsworth Jones Pl – No Parking on both sides of street from

Broadway to Maple Ave Broadway – No Parking on the west side of street from Division St to Druther’s Brewing (381 Broadway)