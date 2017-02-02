Saratoga Springs PD announce street closures, parking restrictions for ChowderFest

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual ChowderFest will take place on Saturday in Saratoga Springs.
Dozens of restaurants from around the area are participating in ChowderFest.
The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It costs $1 to get a taste, and then you can vote on your favorite.
Police have announced street closures and parking restrictions.
STREET CLOSURES
The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday unless otherwise indicated:
Caroline St – from Broadway to Henry St
Henry St – from Lake Ave to Caroline St
Pavilion Row – from Lake Ave to Caroline St (access to Pavilion Grand hotel only)
Putnam St (Maple Ave) – from Lake Ave to Public Library entrance
Putnam St – from Public Library to Spring St at 11 a.m. (access to Parking Garage remains available)
Phila St – Putnam St to Henry St
Phila St – from Broadway to Putnam St at Noon (or once upper parking deck is filled)
Gardner Ln – from Broadway to Putnam St (residents access only)
Ellsworth Jones Pl – from Broadway to Maple Ave
PARKING RESTRICTIONS
Caroline St – No Parking on both of sides of the street from Broadway to Henry St
Putnam St (Maple Ave) – No Parking on both sides of the street from Lake Ave to Spring St
Henry St – No Parking on both sides of the street from Lake Ave to Caroline St
Pavilion Row – No Parking on both sides of the street from Lake Ave to Caroline St
Phila St – No Parking on both sides of the street from Putnam St to Henry St
Ellsworth Jones Pl – No Parking on both sides of street from
Broadway to Maple Ave Broadway – No Parking on the west side of street from Division St to Druther’s Brewing (381 Broadway)