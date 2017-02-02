Report: Dog owners blame flea medicine for pets’ deaths

ATLANTA (NEWS10) – Some dog owners are blaming a popular flea medication for putting their pet’s health at risk.

According to WSB-TV, an FDA report indicates that the drug, Bravecto, is suspected in hundreds of pet deaths.

Bravecto is a flavored chew medication that treats and prevents fleas for 12 weeks; treats and controls three types of ticks for 12 weeks – the brown dog tick, American dog tick, and deer tick for 12 weeks; and treats and controls the lone star tick for eight weeks.

A Merck spokesperson told WSB-TV that serious adverse events are very rare.

The drug was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Veterinary Medicine in 2014.

The medication requires a valid prescription from a veterinarian for its use.