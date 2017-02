LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS10) – Police are trying to identify a man they believe tried to abduct a young girl at the Berkshire Mall.

The incident happened on Sunday, sometime between 5:00 and 5:15 p.m. in the mall’s office hallway near the bathrooms.

He’s described as about 5′ 7″ to 6 feet tall, being overweight, and was seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who can help police identify this man should call police at (413)-443-4107.