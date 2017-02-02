Police: Local man had sexual contact with female who was unable to consent

Web staff Published:
jonathan-cobb-mug

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man is facing multiple charges after he’s accused of rape and allowing underage drinking.

According to police, Jonathan Cobb allowed underage drinking at his home. He is also accused of having sexual contact with a female at his home when she was unable to consent.

Cobb was charged with Rape in the Third Degree, Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree, and Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First Degree.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at (518) 356-1501.

