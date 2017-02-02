Police cracking down on welfare fraud in Fulton County

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has already made several arrests in welfare fraud so far this year.

Last year, their investigations revealed people defrauded more than $170,000 from the program. Law enforcement says this doesn’t scratch surface.

Last year, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office saved taxpayers more than quarter of a million dollars by cracking down on welfare fraud.

“The goal is to eliminate the people who don’t need it and take care of the people who need the help,” Fulton County Sheriff Rich Giardino said.

Within the past two months, the sheriff’s office has made six arrests for welfare fraud. People arrested ranged in age from 18 to 46 years old.

Up front that may not sound like much but the crime ultimately costs taxpayers millions of dollars.

“Unfortunately, trying to get restitution from these individuals is difficult at times but its future savings”

The sheriff’s office combines forces with the department of social services and district attorney’s office under a $70,000 grant program.

Last year, the task force was able to keep offenders from reapplying by knocking them off the system they try so hard to defraud.

“There are a lot of cases where they have other individuals with incomes in the house that they don’t report. Why should the taxpayers be paying for an apartment for somebody to come live with their girlfriend or boyfriend or their friends when they could be paying for it out of their own pockets?”

Other ways to crack down on welfare fraud, Sheriff Giardino says he’d like to see programs put in place that keeps people from using benefits to buy things they really don’t need.

“They shouldn’t buy alcohol or cigarettes with them because those aren’t necessities to feed your family.”

In most cases, taxpayers will never see restitution money they are owed. That’s why sheriff’s office says it’s so important to be able to disqualify criminals from the program to keep them from reapplying.