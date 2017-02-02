NY may have your money, here’s how to get it back

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State of New York may have some of your unclaimed funds.
Staff members for the New York State Comptroller’s office will help residents search for lost and forgotten money. Here are some of the events:
|Date
|Event
|Location
|County
|Central NY
|Feb. 9
8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
|MWBE Expo
|Southside Innovation Center
2610 S. Salina Street, Syracuse
|Onondaga
|Capital Region
|Feb. 8
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
|2017 Black History Month Cultural Expo
|Concourse, Empire State Plaza, Albany
|Albany
|Feb. 25
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Feb. 26
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|8th Annual New York Women’s Expo
|Siena College Marcelle Athletic Complex
515 Loudon Rd, Loudonville
|Albany
The office says it oversees 35 million in unclaimed funds valued at $14.5 billion until it can be returned to its owners.
“I encourage everyone to come out and search for money that may be waiting for them,” DiNapoli said. “We return more than a million dollars a day to residents across the state, but we want to do more. It’s your money, we want to give it back.”
The money comes from old bank accounts, utility deposits, uncashed checks, insurance claims, stocks, and other sources.
Residents who cannot make it to the events can search for and claim their money by visiting this website or by calling 1-800-221-9311.