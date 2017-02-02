NY may have your money, here’s how to get it back

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State of New York may have some of your unclaimed funds.

Staff members for the New York State Comptroller’s office will help residents search for lost and forgotten money. Here are some of the events:

Date Event Location County Central NY Feb. 9

8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MWBE Expo Southside Innovation Center

2610 S. Salina Street, Syracuse Onondaga Capital Region Feb. 8

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. 2017 Black History Month Cultural Expo Concourse, Empire State Plaza, Albany Albany Feb. 25

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 26

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 8th Annual New York Women’s Expo Siena College Marcelle Athletic Complex

515 Loudon Rd, Loudonville Albany

The office says it oversees 35 million in unclaimed funds valued at $14.5 billion until it can be returned to its owners.

“I encourage everyone to come out and search for money that may be waiting for them,” DiNapoli said. “We return more than a million dollars a day to residents across the state, but we want to do more. It’s your money, we want to give it back.”

The money comes from old bank accounts, utility deposits, uncashed checks, insurance claims, stocks, and other sources.

Residents who cannot make it to the events can search for and claim their money by visiting this website or by calling 1-800-221-9311.