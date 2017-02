Related Coverage NY attorney general sues internet provider over speed claims

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced a consumer alert to help New Yorkers choose the best internet service in light of the investigation’s findings.

On Wednesday, Schneiderman says the Spectrum/Time Warner Cable promised fast internet service they knew could not deliver but still charged customers a high price.

The lawsuit alleges that customers’ wired internet speeds for the premium plan were up to 70 percent slower than promised.

Learn more about the plans.