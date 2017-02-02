Local soccer team supporting team leaders injured in fatal I-88 crash

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Twins Abby and Chloe Batchler are still recovering after being injured in a head-on crash last month.

The soccer team that they’ve grown up with The Royal are doing something to give back, letting them know that they are here for them.

The Royals soccer team is not losing their drive and are staying strong for their friends and team leaders of the 11-year-old twins.

Both were injured in a head-on crash on January 22nd that sadly took the lives of their parents.

“I thought why did it have to happen to them,” Sarah Leclerc, of Rotterdam, said.

Their soccer coach Nicholas Marano is also a New York State trooper.

“That’s my patrol area and a couple of guys that were at the accident recognized who it was and gave me a phone call,” Marano, President Rotterdam United Soccer Club, said.

Marano has visited the girls. He says Chloe is home with a grandparent but Abby remains in the hospital.

“They wrestled. They’re tough. I call them the punishers because they’re the toughest girls I know out on that field,” Marano said.

Now the team wants to make a difference.

“They’re very supportive and encouraging and they always make sure that we’re paying attention in practice,” Leclerc said.

The Royals have organized a fundraiser February 20th at Afrim’s Sports in Latham. Anyone ages 8 to 16 can play in the three-on-three team tournament. The cost is $15 per person.

“Completely fun. No soccer experience needed. Goofy outfits, funny costumes,” Marano said.

The Royals miss their friends with many of them have played together since they were just 6. “All the girls on the team wish that they’ll come back soon,” Leclerc said.

The Tournament at Afrim’s Sports Dome in Latham on February 20th will go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. To register call (518)-220-5000. All proceeds will go to the Batchler Family.