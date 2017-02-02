Little Rock family shocked, devastated after 2-year-old found dead under elevator

Taylor Kendrick Published: Updated:
elevator-death-1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (ARKANSAS MATTERS) — A two-year-old boy was killed Wednesday in the Heights neighborhood, following an elevator accident.

The Little Rock Police Department and the Little Rock Fire Departments were called out around noon to the 2900 block of Taylor Street.

When authorities arrived they weren’t sure if the child was trapped inside or underneath. However, when they arrived they found the child trapped underneath the Elevator and were unable to get any kind of response from the two-year-old.

“Units on scene were able to breach the wall and lift the elevator, but unfortunately it was a fatality,” said  Captain Jason Weaver, of the  Little Rock Fire Department
At this point, authorities say there is nothing criminal to this, and are calling it a tragic accident.

They have not yet released any other information.

