ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Racing Association won’t be going public anytime soon.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo vetoed a bill that would have switched public control of NYRA to the private sector.

The governor left the bill unsigned past its deadline, triggering an automatic veto.

The state took over NYRA in 2012, however, Governor Cuomo has laid out more plans in his 2017 budget to eventually re-privatize the horse racing association.