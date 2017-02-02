Deputies: Ballston Spa man burglarized home he worked on as handyman

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Ballston Spa man was arrested after police say he burglarized a home he had previously worked on as a handyman.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a burglary in progress at a home on North Greenfield Road in the Town of Greenfield around 7:13 p.m. on Monday, January 30.

Upon arrival, deputies say they saw 36-year-old Jonathan Cyphers leaving the home, attempting to flee the scene.

Cyphers was taken into custody and charged with second-degree burglary. He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and remanded to SCSO jail on $15,000 cash and $30,000 bail. Cyphers is scheduled to return to Greenfield Town Court.

Officials say their investigation revealed that Cyphers was familiar with the home because he had previously worked there as a handyman.

Anyone who may have hired Cyphers as a handyman and had a similar experience is asked to call the investigations division at the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at 518-885-6761.