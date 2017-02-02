Colonie Police returning stolen items to owners

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are starting to return stolen items to their rightful owners.

Police say they’ve been getting plenty of calls from people who claim their property is among the stolen items.

A dozen of the claims police say seem credible and those folks are being asked to come in to claim what is theirs.

Anyone who thinks these items belongs to them is urged to contact Colonie Police.

Two people Paul Mackey, 34, and Brenda Kuhn, 38, are accused of stealing dozens of cell phones, laptops and other electronics from cars in several communities.

 

