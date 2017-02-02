City of Schenectady to offer answers about 2014 home explosion

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After more than two years, National Grid says it is ready to offer some answers about what may have caused a house in Schenectady to explode.

310 Paige Street is now an empty lot in the middle of a quiet neighborhood, a stark reminder of what happened that summer afternoon in 2014.

The home was in foreclosure and had stood vacant for some time before a spontaneous combustion inside the home rattled houses blocks away. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

The explosion remained a mystery for some time until a lengthy investigation found that National Grid was at fault.

The city says the company failed to properly disconnect the gas service to the vacant building when the account was discontinued.

Those findings corroborate statements from neighbors who told investigators they had smelled a strong odor of gas in the neighborhood prior to the explosion.

Rather than deal with a lawsuit, National Grid negotiated a settlement with the City of Schenectady.

The settlement includes implementing a $500,000 program to improve their safety procedures and to develop new ways to keep track of inactive meters and vacant properties.

The settlement also includes an outreach program with the Paige Sreet community to reassure and inform them of the steps National Grid is taking to make sure an incident like the one in 2014 never happens again.

On Thursday the city will hold a meeting at the Bethel Church on Mumford Street to discuss what happened the day of the explosion, and the steps National Grid has taken since.

