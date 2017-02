CBA grad’s dad explains son’s journey to the Super Bowl

The following is a transcript of NEWS10 ABC’s Josh Rultenberg’s conversation with Paul Vellano, Joe Vellano’s father:

PAUL VELLANO, JOE VELLANO’S DAD: “THIS IS JOEY IN THE FIRST AFC PLAYOFF GAME. THIS IS PEYTON MANNING THROWING AND JOEY’S TAPPING THE BALL.”

“IN POP WARNER, HE HAD ASPIRATIONS OF BEING MORE OF A RUNNING BACK THAN A DEFENSIVE LINEMAN. BUT AS THE BODY’S FILLED OUT, HE BECAME MORE OF AN ANCHOR RATHER THAN A SPEEDSTER.”

JOSH: SURE.

PAUL: “I WAS AN ALL-AMERICAN AT MARYLAND AND I USED TO BRING THEM DOWN TO THE GAMES AND THEY WOULD REALLY ENJOY THE GAMES, THE CROWD, THE PAGEANTRY.”

JOSH: SO IT’S YOUR GENES AND YOUR PASSION THAT GOT ALL OF THIS STARTED?

PAUL: “I GUESS. MY WIFE HAS SAYING, ‘PUT ON THE PADS AND PLAY THE GAME.”

JOSH: SHE MIGHT ACTUALLY BE THE TOUGHEST ONE?

PAUL: “THAT’S RIGHT! SHE’S TERRIFIC SUPPORT FOR HIM WITH THE UPS AND DOWNS. THIS PAST SEASON WAS QUITE CHALLENGING FOR HIM. THE LAST GAME THERE (WITH THE PATRIOTS) AND THE GIANTS, HE CALLS ME AND TELLS ME HE GOT A TEXT ‘HIS HOUSE BURNED DOWN.’ HE LOST A LOT OF POSSESSIONS AND STUFF. THEN GETTING RELEASED THE NEXT DAY FROM THE PATRIOTS, LIKE ‘OH, AH, WHAT’S GOING ON? JEEZ’ AND THEN, ‘HEY ATLANTA CALLED ME!’ THEN YOU GET DOWN THERE AND IT’S LIKE ‘WHAT DO YOU GOT?’ AND HE GOES ‘OH, IT LOOKS GOOD!'”

JOSH: WHEN YOU GO BACK TO THAT ONE WEEK, WHERE HE GETS THAT PHONE CALL THAT HIS HOUSE JUST BURNED DOWN..

PAUL: “YEAH.”

JOSH:…AND THEN ALL OF A SUDDEN, THE NEXT DAY HE LOSES HIS JOB!

PAUL: “IT’S A CHALLENGE AND IT’S EMOTIONALLY, VERY, VERY STRESSFUL AS YOU CAN IMAGINE.”

JOSH: BUT HE MADE IT THROUGH THAT AND THIS SEASON AND NOW HE’S ABOUT TO PLAY IN HIS SECOND SUPER BOWL IN THREE YEARS…DO YOU EVER PINCH YOURSELF?

PAUL: HAHA WELL YEAH. I’M REALLY HAPPY WITH THEIR GROWTH AND THEIR SUCCESS AND THEIR OPPORTUNITIES. AND ALL FROM THEM, THEY’VE GROWN TO BE GOOD, GOOD YOUNG MEN AS WELL.”

JOSH: WERE YOU IN PHOENIX (AT SUPER BOWL 49)?

PAUL: “NO.”

JOSH: SO THIS IS YOUR FIRST TIME GETTING TO SEE YOUR SON IN THE SUPER BOWL IN PERSON!

PAUL: “YEAH, IT’S GONNA BE EXCITING!”