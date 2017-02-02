Barnes & Noble recalls NOOK tablet power adapters over shock hazard

WAVY Published:
Credit: Barnes and Noble
Credit: Barnes and Noble

NEW YORK (WAVY) — Barnes & Noble is recalling around 147,000 power adapters being sold with NOOK Tablet 7 over a shock hazard.

The company said on its website that the power adapters can break when plugged in, exposing the metal prongs and posing an electric shock hazard.

Consumers are being urged to immediately stop using them and register online for a free replacement adapter — along with a $5 gift card from the store.

Barnes & Noble says it has received four reports of adapters breaking, but no reported injuries. The adapters were sold between November of 2016 and January of 2017.

Image Credit: Barnes and Noble
Image Credit: Barnes and Noble
Call Barnes & Noble at 877-886-5025 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, if you have any questions.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s