Albany Jewish Community Center holds vigil to stand up against hate

By Published:
albany-jcc-jewish-community-center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A vigil is being held at the Jewish Community Center in Albany after it received another bomb threat.

For the second time in two weeks, the JCC received a bomb threat where the entire building had to be evacuated.

In response to that hatred, members gathered to speak out against those who made those threats.

Audio from a bomb threat

The following recording was received by a Jewish Center in the U.S.

Mayor Cathy Sheehan was one of many who attended the vigil.

Executive Director Adam Chaskin said the community must stand up against hate and is asking the Albany community to help spread the message.

 

