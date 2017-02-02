4K TVs: Are they worth it?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Television technology is getting a major upgrade just in time for the Super Bowl, and the deal might be just as good as the Big Game.

Shopping for a TV these days can be a little complicated with so many options and acronyms.

“Our TV started ghosting,” Ann Lamb said. “It was done.”

Lamb was looking for a brand new TV when NEWS10 ABC met up with her at Best Buy.

“I’m comparing color and contrast image definition,” she said.

Jordan Martin works at Best Buy.

“4K is the new standard for all television,” he explained.

If you’re looking for a new TV, you’ll likely end up with a 4K.

“It means a lot higher resolution; means 4K images are super crisp, super detailed more realistic than ever before,” Martin said.

It’s easy to tell, especially when looking at a 4K screen and an older model HDTV side-by-side. The 4K reveals more details while the HD version looks a bit more pixelated in comparison.

“To me, I’m an artist, so I pay attention to color,” Lamb said.

But is there enough 4K content to watch?

“Right now a lot of the content is being shot in 4K, but it’s just not being broadcast in 4K,” Martin explained. “In most cases, the good news is online content like Netflix, Amazon Prime are offering more 4K content.”

Some of the best deals include:

Lamb chose an LG – 55″ OLED – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV – $2,000. The TV uses organic light emitting diode, which means it lights up each individual pixel instead of the entire screen like an LED TV.