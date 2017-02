Valentine

Terrier – 1 ½ year old spayed Female

Up-to-date with routine shots, micro-chipped, tested negative for Lyme, Heartworm and Erlichia, preventative worming and flea treatment.

Her friend Chance also arrived when their owner could no longer care for them. Valentine is a very friendly girl who likes attention from people. She likes to play and go for walks. Valentine gets along well with other dogs. This gorgeous girl arrived at the shelter on 1/17/17.

Montgomery County SPCA 518 842 8050