VT ranked one of the happiest states

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Gallup and Healthways released its annual State of American Well-Being report.

The report highlights trends in health and well-being for each state. Hoover over each state to see its overall ranking.

According to the report, in 2016, Americans’ life evaluation reached its highest point since 2008. Positive trends include historically low smoking rates (now 18 percent, down from 21.1 percent in 2008); high exercise rates (30 minutes of exercise or more for three more days in the last week), access of healthcare, and health insurance coverage.

The report found that chronic diseases such as obesity (28.4 percent), diabetes (11.6 percent), and depression (17.8 percent) are now at their highest point since 2008.

“Well-being is a concept that goes far beyond physical health. It includes purpose, social, financial, and community factors, as well as physical vitality,” Karissa Price, PhD, President of Emerging Businesses Division at Healthways.

Other highlights from the report:

Married people report better emotional health

Millennials, the wealthy, and the West lead in exercise

Seniors, Asians, and higher income-earners smoke the least

Workplace well-being metrics are on the rise

Maine, Florida, and Idaho show big well-being improvement

Almost all of the highest obesity rates in the nation are in the south

Read the full report.