VSP: Dog found on I-89

WILLISTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A driver on I-89 pulled over for what he originally thought was a fox in the middle of the road, but it was actually a small dog.

Wednesday afternoon, Torrey Allard and his family pulled over on I-89, near mile marker 67, to rescue a small dog in the middle of the lane. Police say Allard thought he saw a small sedan drive away from the area.

Allard also pulled into the nearby rest area and attempted to locate its owner.

Anyone that may have information regarding the dog or its owner, is advised to call Vermont State Police at 802-878-7111.