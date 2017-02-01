Two arrested after police find more than 10 grams of crack cocaine

Web Staff Published:
schenectady-crack-cocaine-bust-mug

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday morning, Schenectady police arrested two people after more than 10 grams of crack cocaine was found inside their home.

Police say they executed a search warrant after an investigation for a house on Robinwood Avenue. They found approximately 15.87 grams of crack cocaine and $1,000.

Randolph Meyre, 54, and Roberta Kadle, 58, were charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

They are expected to appear in Rotterdam court on Wednesday.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s