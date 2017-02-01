Telethon’s big game packages presented to winners

Related Coverage Over $2 million raised at Center for Disability Services annual telethon

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The winners of the telethon’s big game ticket packages were given their big prize Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s presentation was held at the Center for Disability Services. Donors who made a secured pledge of $100 or more during the telethon we took part in over the weekend, were entered in a drawing to win a big game package.

Each deluxe package includes two game tickets, airfare from Southwest Airlines, hotel accommodations, and invitations to exclusive pre and post-game parties, concerts, and receptions.

A woman who’s worked at the center for 22 years is one of the winners and says she’s looking forward to the big trip.

“I do feel rewarded all the time, be able to receive,” said Jacqueline Richards.

The other two winners were the top bidders in the telethon’s silent auction. The donations to the center are so greatly appreciated. Congratulations to all three winners.