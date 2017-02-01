Sheriff: Two arrested for assaulting man after “road rage” incident

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teens on Monday for assaulting a 65-year-old male after a “road rage” incident.

Police say the incident happened on Jan. 23 in the Town of Moreau. The victim sustained serious injuries to his face and head. Police say the victim has been released from the hospital but is still undergoing treatment.

Both subjects, Christopher Bristol, 17, and Michael Kennedy Jr., 17, were arraigned and released to Saratoga County Probation Pre-Trial Services.