Schneiderman to investigate Rensselaer Co. DA in Thevenin case

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York attorney general will investigate the Rensselaer County district attorney and how he handled the fatal shooting of a black man by police.

It’s part of a new executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and gives AG Eric Schneiderman full authority to conduct an investigation into DA Joel Abelove’s office.

Edson Thevenin was shot and killed in April 2016 after a police chase by Troy Officer Randy French. A grand jury cleared French of wrongdoing within days of the AG declaring he wanted to open his own investigation.

Thevenin’s family said he didn’t do anything wrong, and a witness came forward stating French shot Thevenin without being provoked.

Schneiderman’s office sent the following statement to NEWS10 ABC:

As Attorney General Schneiderman said at the start of this investigation, his Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit will follow the facts of this case wherever they lead. The Thevenin family—and the Rensselaer County community—deserve answers. The Governor’s order provides our office with the authority we requested to investigate any parties that may have criminally interfered with our office’s investigation into Mr. Thevenin’s death. Our office will continue to pursue this case without fear or favor, and look forward to providing those impacted by Mr. Thevenin’s death with more answers.