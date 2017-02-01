Schenectady Police create PSA outlining traffic patterns for opening of Rivers Casino

SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) – On February 8, 2017 the Rivers Casino will be opening. Schenectady Police and casino personnel are expecting several thousand visitors per day over the first few days.

The Schenectady Police Department created a PSA for this event. The PSA outlines traffic patterns that they would like vehicles to depending upon where they are coming from.

They are urging pedestrians DO NOT attempt to cross Erie Blvd. at any point due to the expected increase in traffic volume.

To watch this PSA, click on the link below.

https://vimeo.com/201925104