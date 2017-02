GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police have arrested a Schenectady man for DWI with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday night, state police stopped a car on I-90 in Guilderland for a traffic violation. The driver, Donald Pritchard Jr., 30, was found to be intoxicated.

He was then processed by state police in Albany where his blood alcohol content was determined to be .19 percent. He’s now facing a charge of aggravated DWI.