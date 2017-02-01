Report: Motorists illegally pass school buses over 40K times

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Association for Pupil Transportation (NYAPT) released a report that found motorists illegally passed school buses more than 40,000 times.

The survey was taken on January 19, 2017 to measure the number of times motorists illegally passed buses.

According to the survey, in the 35 districts that participated in the survey, 878 school bus drivers reported they were passed a total of 727 times, including 88 passes on the passenger side (right side) of the school bus.

When the association calculated that at the rate of passing when applied to the more than 50,000 school buses in New York, it found the illegal passing rate was 41,401 passes for the day.

“Our school bus safety family is deeply concerned about this persistent child safety problem. We do all we can to protect our children from harm and to get them to school and home every day safely. We only ask that motorists pay attention and follow the law that requires them to STOP for those red lights,” NYAPT President, Lori Ann Savino of Jericho Public Schools, said.

NYAPT says in December it estimated that 44,314 motorists passed stopped school buses, including 6,601 “right side” passes. The results mark the third consecutive month the survey topped the 40,000 mark.