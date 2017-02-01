NY attorney general sues internet provider over speed claims

The Associated Press Published:
Man sitting at computer; Office work

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New York’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Charter Communications alleging that the cable and internet provider failed to deliver on promised internet speeds and reliability.

Charter’s subsidiary, Spectrum, was previously known as Time Warner Cable.

The lawsuit claims the company failed to address network problems that led to slower-than-promised speeds. It seeks compensation for customers.

Eric Schneiderman, a Democrat, plans to detail the lawsuit at a news conference Wednesday in New York City.

Last year, Schneiderman’s office asked Stamford, Connecticut-based Charter to fix the problems following its acquisition of Time Warner Cable.

In a statement, Charter says it is “disappointed” that Schneiderman is suing the company over promises made by Time Warner before the acquisition. It says it’s making “substantial” investments to upgrade the system.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s