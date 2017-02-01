NEWS10 ABC’s John Gray named top anchor on social media

ADDISON, Texas (NEWS10) – Share Rocket named NEWS10 ABC’s John Gray as the top anchor on social media.

The social media rating company says it looked at more than 24 million posts and nearly 2 billion engagements to come up with its first-ever social standouts top 10 list.

“At Share Rocket, we judge success on social primarily by the amount of engagement an individual or a station can generate on social media.”

THE TOP 10

#1: John Gray – WTEN

#2: Curt Autry – WWBT

#3: Frank Somerville – KTVU

#4: Chad Tucker – WGHP

#5: Shally Zomorodi – KSWB

#6: Nick Beres – WTVF

#7: John Snell – WVUE

#8: Jake Hamilton – WFLD

#9: Jay Towers – WJBK

#10: Gloria Ordaz – WLTV

If you haven’t liked John Gray’s Facebook Page, what are you waiting for?