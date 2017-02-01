NEWS10 ABC’s John Gray named top anchor on social media

Web Staff Published: Updated:
john-gray-social-standout

ADDISON, Texas (NEWS10) – Share Rocket named NEWS10 ABC’s John Gray as the top anchor on social media.

The social media rating company says it looked at more than 24 million posts and nearly 2 billion engagements to come up with its first-ever social standouts top 10 list.

“At Share Rocket, we judge success on social primarily by the amount of engagement an individual or a station can generate on social media.”

THE TOP 10

  • #1:  John Gray – WTEN
  • #2:  Curt Autry – WWBT
  • #3:  Frank Somerville – KTVU
  • #4:  Chad Tucker – WGHP
  • #5:  Shally Zomorodi – KSWB
  • #6:  Nick Beres – WTVF
  • #7:  John Snell – WVUE
  • #8:  Jake Hamilton – WFLD
  • #9:  Jay Towers – WJBK
  • #10:  Gloria Ordaz – WLTV

If you haven’t liked John Gray’s Facebook Page, what are you waiting for?

