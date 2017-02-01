NEWS10 ABC’s John Gray named top anchor on social media

ADDISON, Texas (NEWS10) – Share Rocket named NEWS10 ABC’s John Gray as the top anchor on social media.
The social media rating company says it looked at more than 24 million posts and nearly 2 billion engagements to come up with its first-ever social standouts top 10 list.
“At Share Rocket, we judge success on social primarily by the amount of engagement an individual or a station can generate on social media.”
THE TOP 10
- #1: John Gray – WTEN
- #2: Curt Autry – WWBT
- #3: Frank Somerville – KTVU
- #4: Chad Tucker – WGHP
- #5: Shally Zomorodi – KSWB
- #6: Nick Beres – WTVF
- #7: John Snell – WVUE
- #8: Jake Hamilton – WFLD
- #9: Jay Towers – WJBK
- #10: Gloria Ordaz – WLTV
