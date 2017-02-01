Mississippi family reunites with pet pooch who went missing 6 years ago

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) — It’s a reunion six years in the making. A Mississippi family is again with their pet pooch that went missing back in 2011.

It’s been six long years since Cynthia Lucas and her two sons have been able to run their fingers through Blizzy’s hair.

“I never thought I’d see my baby again,” Lucas said.

Back in 2011, Blizzy vanished after the family let him outside to use the restroom.

“I was crying, I was a little kid,” said Cynthia’s son, Aaron Lucas. “I was crying my eyes out, I was constantly searching for my dog.”

Aaron says he and his family put up flyers and searched for as long as they could, even hoping he would show back up, but to no avail.

“This is a family member to us, it was very hard,” Cynthia said.

After losing all hope, their prayers were answered several years later.

“[I] took the left turn, and I almost ran over a little white dog in the road who was standing there lost and he ran off into the side lot so, I pulled over and he ran straight to me,” said Ginger Keenum.

Keenum, who rescues strays regularly, posted Blizzy’s photo to Facebook in hopes of finding his family.

“He was pretty dirty,” Keenum explained. “Pretty much his hair was black from the bottom of his body down, he was covered in fleas, matted, he had puss coming out of one of his ears.”

Ultimately, it was his microchip that helped get him back to where he belonged.

“Well, I was in tears before they got here and the lady could not believe that this was really happening and when she walked in, they were in tears,” Keenum said.

“Ecstatic, you can’t really put into words,” said son, Derek Lucas.

The saying goes, every dog has his day, and on this day, Blizzy had his. The family has no idea where Blizzy has been for the last six years.